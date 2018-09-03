Settembre 2018

Copertina La nuova ecologia settembre 2018Mal d'Africa: la faccia sporca dell'industria hi-tech

Inchiesta: italia armata

Campagne: "Puliamo il mondo" dai pregiudizi

Cultura: Abraham, il partigiano

La Nuova Ecologia

Autore: redazione

Nata nel 1979, è la voce storica dell’informazione ambientale in Italia. Vedi qui la voce sulla Wikipedia https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Nuova_Ecologia

