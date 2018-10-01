Ottobre 2018


Nuova Ecologia copertina ottobreAllarme clima: come scongiurare un futuro invivibile

Inchiesta: rovine d'Italia

Campagne: plastica fuori dal comune

Cultura: intervista a Franco Lorenzoni

La Nuova Ecologia

Autore: redazione

Nata nel 1979, è la voce storica dell’informazione ambientale in Italia. Vedi qui la voce sulla Wikipedia https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Nuova_Ecologia

2 thoughts on “Ottobre 2018

