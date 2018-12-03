Tutti i cittadini dovrebbero avere accesso alla natura, si è detto in uno dei molti dibattiti del Forum Mondiale di Mantova conclusosi il 1 dicembre. Intere generazioni sono nate invece ormai con i computer e hanno imparato a digitare prima ancora di avere la cognizione di cosa siano un albero o un prato. Perciò questo Forum sulle foreste urbane – un termine, ‘foreste’, forse un pò eccessivo per parlare del verde pubblico, ma che rende benissimo l’idea – ha creato molte aspettative ed è stato altrettanto importante.
Dall’assemblea dei sindaci che ha concluso i lavori del Forum è scaturito un documento dal titolo ‘Mantova challenge’, ovvero la ‘sfida’ di Mantova: per creare azioni concrete a favore del verde e delle foreste urbane e progettare e costruire città più verdi, gradevoli, salutari e, dunque, più felici.
Il ‘Mantova Challenge’ è la versione internazionale di ‘Tree city’, un progetto nato negli Stati Uniti con l’obiettivo di creare una rete di comunità mondiali per condividere le conoscenze sulla gestione del verde.
Dato che i climi sono diversi, non è detto che l’eccesso di mondializzazione funzioni: tuttavia la Arbor Day Fundation, Ong statunitense con più di un milione di sostenitori, ha già premiato più di 3.400 comunità.
Ormai molti studi dimostrano che il verde e la biodiversità sono essenziali per la salute umana, anche mentale. Vivere in città inquinate e prive di verde aumenta la risposta del nostro cervello a situazioni di stress. Inoltre, stando a quanto emerge da alcuni studi, i sentimenti negativi si riducono dopo 90 minuti a passeggio nel verde.
Secondo Francesca Cirulli dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità di Roma le piante emettono dei composti volatili, detti fitoncidi, che modificano in meglio la nostra fisiologia: il rumore attenuato e l’esperienza della meraviglia di fronte alla bellezza della natura facilita i contatti umani e sociali e rende anche più efficienti sul lavoro, come sanno anche quanti lavorano in luoghi gradevoli.
Naturalmente l’aumentata velocità e promiscuità dei trasporti ha introdotto in Italia anche insetti, funghi e virus nuovi e in alcuni casi anche molto aggressivi, come la cimice asiatica e la papilia japonica. “Ogni due o tre anni arriva qualche organismo nuovo – dice Francesca Ossola della Regione Lombardia – da noi il clima è mite e si insediano facilmente, come è successo con l’anoplofora. Noi ci occupiamo di mettere in quarantena le specie pericolose. Con la cimice asiatica ormai la battaglia è persa perché si è diffusa troppo”.
Secondo Andrea Di Paolo Modena, la sua città, è la seconda in Italia, dopo Brescia, con il maggior numero di alberi ogni cento abitanti. Dal 2001 Modena è membro di ‘Healthy Cities Network’ (OMS) e ha da decenni un ottimo piano urbanistico, tanto che è prevista anche la forestazione lungo la tangenziale e il recupero ambientale delle discariche.
Franco Paolinelli ha lanciato un allarme sulla paura che alcuni cittadini mostrano per gli alberi, visti come nemici. Ma le piante sono la nostra unica e migliore vera fonte di ossigeno e senza la loro traspirazione e produzione di vapore acqueo non ci sarebbero le piogge, e la siccità si aggraverebbe al punto da privarci anche di suoli coltivabili, come già è successo in altri paesi.
A questo proposito è bene ricordare qualche dato ufficiale: nel 1880 la CO2 nell’aria era di 290 parti per milione (ppm), nel 1960 era già di 315 ppm, nel 1985 si è arrivati a 345 ppm e ora, purtroppo, si è superata la soglia di 400 ppm. Tanto è vero che anche i cieli hanno cambiato di colore, virando verso un azzurro dalle tonalità grigiastre. È un trend molto pericoloso, e in veloce accelerazione: più in fretta si agisce e meglio è.
10 thoughts on “Concluso a Mantova il Forum mondiale sulla forestazione urbana”
Good Night!
Bath remodels on a budget Nolita – [url=https://bathroom-remodel.club]Bathroom remodel under 10000[/url]
We offer you the opportunity to advertise your products and services.
Dear Sir / Madam Behold is an amazing offer for you. I want to offer the possibility of sending your commercial offers or messages through feedback forms. The advantage of this method is that the messages sent through the feedback forms are included in the white list. This method increases the chance that your message will be read. Mailing is made in the same way you received this message.
Sending via Feedback Forms to any domain zones of the world. (more than 1000 domain zones.).
The cost of sending 1 million messages is $ 49 instead of $ 99.
All us sites that have a feedback form. (10 million messages sent) – $349 instead of $649
Domain zone .com – (12 million messages sent) – $399 instead of $699
All domain zones in Europe- (8 million messages sent) – $ 299 instead of $599
All sites in the world (25 million messages sent) – $499 instead of $999
Discounts are valid until April 7
Feedback and warranty!
Delivery report!
In the process of sending messages, we do not violate the rules of GDRP.
This message is created automatically use our contacts for communication.
Contact us.
Telegram – @FeedbackFormEU
Skype – FeedbackForm2019
Email – feedbackform@make-success.com
Thank you for your attention.
solidworks torrent https://crack-all.com/
Green tea has covet been acknowledged in search its fitness and wellness benefits, including clout
destruction assistance. The testify is irrefutable. But are we overlooking something better?
It is unelaborated that raw tea contains powerful antioxidants. These components contribute to
minimizing vigour risks such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.
As a Consequence Extinction Expert, it has been my leading ambition to cut practical tips and tricks during
those pursuing optimal health. In upholding my obligation to transparency, I am about to
cut loose how green tea, although efficacious, is bit by bit losing value in the supportable of its appetizing
competitor – rooibos.
Rooibos, also known as red tea, is equally acute in antioxidants, but is sourced from particular
substances to that of green tea. The antioxidants contained in rooibos – aspalathin and
nothofagin – are comparatively rare, and remedy to monitor blood sugar, reduce disgusting rotund
assembly, lessen feature, and check metabolic disorders.
After the results of up to date studies, alongside my own findings coupled to the principal players
in sustainable pressure impairment, I weigh red tea an essential. In adding up to preventing affection
disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and more, it is an obtainable and actual undertake responsibility for to superiority
gain.
This year I began the production of my Skinny teatox results 2019. A primeval target was to harness the
incredible benefits of rooibos whilst combining the ingredient with a compute of other, equally
valuable elements.
Rooibos means red bush. The bush is readily convenient, with leaves that remodel red upon
fermentation. With so much developing to help with our form and wellness way, I
considered it wrong to ignore the strength of the plant.
Unlike immature tea, red tea does not admit caffeine, and consequence drinking the blend at twilight
won’t authorization you restless.
Another component of its eventual superlativeness is altogether – taste. The bitterness of amateur tea is often
attributed to its peak tannin text, which is less customary in red tea.
Multifarious strength products do not pointing to bridge the crack between adults and callow children,
but the dogging of salubriousness is of proportionate importance as a service to both demographics. Which is why I’ve
designed a method that caters to all ages and tastes, with the inclusion of a sweetened
version of the recipe.
This particular Lanky teatox results 2019 program is clean and peerless, already actively transforming
lives since its launch.
[url=https://goodhealthbestprice.com/skinny-teatox-results-2019/]Skinny teatox results 2019[/url]
Ciao! mantovaninelmondo.eu
We put up of the sale
Sending your business proposition through the Contact us form which can be found on the sites in the Communication partition. Contact form are filled in by our application and the captcha is solved. The advantage of this method is that messages sent through feedback forms are whitelisted. This method raise the odds that your message will be open. Mailing is done in the same way as you received this message.
Your business proposition will be read by millions of site administrators and those who have access to the sites!
The cost of sending 1 million messages is $ 49 instead of $ 99. (you can select any country or country domain)
All USA – (10 million messages sent) – $399 instead of $699
All Europe (7 million messages sent)- $ 299 instead of $599
All sites in the world (25 million messages sent) – $499 instead of $999
Discounts are valid until April 25.
Feedback and warranty!
Delivery report!
In the process of sending messages we don’t break the rules GDRP.
This message is automatically generated to use our contacts for communication.
Contact us.
Telegram – @FeedbackFormEU
Skype – FeedbackForm2019
Email – FeedbackForm@make-success.com
Sorry to bother you.
Частотный преобразователь ATV71WU22N4A24 отличается от преобразователя CIMR-V7TC47P50 реальной номинальной мощностью инвертора, тактовой частотой работы PWM-контроллера, логикой работы системы автоматической диагностики сбоев частотника, а также в большей степени присутствием различных внутренних дополнительных функций, доступных для настройки и выполнения специализированных задач и полностью заменяющих собой промавтоматику для выполнения автоматизированной работы первичного производственного оборудования автономно, без контроллеров, промышленных ПК, панелей оператора. Описанные факторы играют важную роль при выборе частотного преобразователя для реализации конкретных задач.
Тестирование причины неисправности и последующий долговечный ремонт на новейшем оборудовании преобразователей частоты, которые произведены фирмами Данфосс, delta, vesper и другими мировыми брендами осуществляется в мастерской prom electric . Демонтаж и монтаж IGBT полупроводников, представляющих собой наиболее важные компоненты во всем устройстве преобразовательной техники. Отличие IGBT транзистора от IGBT module заключается в том, что модуль может содержать один или более IGBT транзисторов, иногда включенных параллельно по схеме Sziklai pair для увеличения коммутируемой мощности, а также в некоторых случаях схему мониторинга. IGBT – биполярный транзистор с изолированным затвором, представляет собой мощный полупроводниковый прибор обычно используемый как электронный переключатель для средних и высоких напряжений. Благодаря совмещению преимуществ биполярного транзистора и полевого транзистора достигается большая мощность коммутации и малая необходимая управляемая мощность, так как управление осуществляется не током, а разностью потенциалов, что приводит к очень высокой эффективности этих компонетов.
Cтpoитeльcтвo кoттeджeй нa тeppитopии Mocквы имeeт нeмaлoe кoличecтвo нюaнcoв, кoтopыe нужнo учитывaть, подробности смотрите на сайте [url=http://mirsmi24.ru]http://mirsmi24.ru[/url]
I am from Slovenia. I can help with build this forum. Thanks for approved.
Jaz sem Slovenka. Lahko pomagam pri razvoju foruma.
Спасибо за информацию!!!!!
[url=https://mareks-first-project-5ac191.webflow.io/]website[/url] with Coin Master Hack 2019 MAY UPDATED!
[b]MAY UPDATED 2019. [/b]
kw:
Coin Master Hack Tool For Android
Coin Master Hack Firefox
Coin Master Hack Apk 3.5.8