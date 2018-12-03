Tutti i cittadini dovrebbero avere accesso alla natura, si è detto in uno dei molti dibattiti del Forum Mondiale di Mantova conclusosi il 1 dicembre. Intere generazioni sono nate invece ormai con i computer e hanno imparato a digitare prima ancora di avere la cognizione di cosa siano un albero o un prato. Perciò questo Forum sulle foreste urbane – un termine, ‘foreste’, forse un pò eccessivo per parlare del verde pubblico, ma che rende benissimo l’idea – ha creato molte aspettative ed è stato altrettanto importante.

Dall’assemblea dei sindaci che ha concluso i lavori del Forum è scaturito un documento dal titolo ‘Mantova challenge’, ovvero la ‘sfida’ di Mantova: per creare azioni concrete a favore del verde e delle foreste urbane e progettare e costruire città più verdi, gradevoli, salutari e, dunque, più felici.

Il ‘Mantova Challenge’ è la versione internazionale di ‘Tree city’, un progetto nato negli Stati Uniti con l’obiettivo di creare una rete di comunità mondiali per condividere le conoscenze sulla gestione del verde.

Dato che i climi sono diversi, non è detto che l’eccesso di mondializzazione funzioni: tuttavia la Arbor Day Fundation, Ong statunitense con più di un milione di sostenitori, ha già premiato più di 3.400 comunità.

Ormai molti studi dimostrano che il verde e la biodiversità sono essenziali per la salute umana, anche mentale. Vivere in città inquinate e prive di verde aumenta la risposta del nostro cervello a situazioni di stress. Inoltre, stando a quanto emerge da alcuni studi, i sentimenti negativi si riducono dopo 90 minuti a passeggio nel verde.

Secondo Francesca Cirulli dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità di Roma le piante emettono dei composti volatili, detti fitoncidi, che modificano in meglio la nostra fisiologia: il rumore attenuato e l’esperienza della meraviglia di fronte alla bellezza della natura facilita i contatti umani e sociali e rende anche più efficienti sul lavoro, come sanno anche quanti lavorano in luoghi gradevoli.

Naturalmente l’aumentata velocità e promiscuità dei trasporti ha introdotto in Italia anche insetti, funghi e virus nuovi e in alcuni casi anche molto aggressivi, come la cimice asiatica e la papilia japonica. “Ogni due o tre anni arriva qualche organismo nuovo – dice Francesca Ossola della Regione Lombardia – da noi il clima è mite e si insediano facilmente, come è successo con l’anoplofora. Noi ci occupiamo di mettere in quarantena le specie pericolose. Con la cimice asiatica ormai la battaglia è persa perché si è diffusa troppo”.

Secondo Andrea Di Paolo Modena, la sua città, è la seconda in Italia, dopo Brescia, con il maggior numero di alberi ogni cento abitanti. Dal 2001 Modena è membro di ‘Healthy Cities Network’ (OMS) e ha da decenni un ottimo piano urbanistico, tanto che è prevista anche la forestazione lungo la tangenziale e il recupero ambientale delle discariche.

Franco Paolinelli ha lanciato un allarme sulla paura che alcuni cittadini mostrano per gli alberi, visti come nemici. Ma le piante sono la nostra unica e migliore vera fonte di ossigeno e senza la loro traspirazione e produzione di vapore acqueo non ci sarebbero le piogge, e la siccità si aggraverebbe al punto da privarci anche di suoli coltivabili, come già è successo in altri paesi.

A questo proposito è bene ricordare qualche dato ufficiale: nel 1880 la CO2 nell’aria era di 290 parti per milione (ppm), nel 1960 era già di 315 ppm, nel 1985 si è arrivati a 345 ppm e ora, purtroppo, si è superata la soglia di 400 ppm. Tanto è vero che anche i cieli hanno cambiato di colore, virando verso un azzurro dalle tonalità grigiastre. È un trend molto pericoloso, e in veloce accelerazione: più in fretta si agisce e meglio è.

Autore: Valeria Fieramonte