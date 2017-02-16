Legambiente è stata al Palazzo di vetro a New York per la conferenza preparatoria della tre giorni mondiale dell’ONU sugli oceani del prossimo giugno. Il 16 febbraio l’intervento di Giorgio Zampetti, il responsabile scientifico, che è stato lì insieme a Stefania Di Vito, capo squadra dei tecnici di Goletta Verde. “Siamo lì per portare l’esperienza – unica a livello internazionale – di un’associazione di cittadini che fa monitoraggi delle acque (dal 1986) e del marine litter (da 3 anni)” spiega Stefano Ciafani, direttore generale di Legambiente.



Scopo della conferenza internazionale è quello di sviluppare l’obiettivo di sviluppo sostenibile n.14 che riguarda la conservazione e l’uso sostenibile degli oceani, dei mari e delle risorse marine. Durante l’incontro preparatorio in corso, i delegati delle Nazioni Unite incontrano tutti gli attori coinvolti. Dalle ong alla società civile, dalle istituzioni accademiche alla comunità scientifica, fino al settore privato.

Oggi gli oceani vivono una situazione drammatica. Inquinamento chimico, rifiuti in mare, aggressione alle coste e agli ecosistemi marini, pratiche illegali e distruttive di pesca, cambiamenti climatici: queste sono solo alcune delle minacce alla loro salute ed equilibrio. Eppure dagli oceani, dalla loro temperatura, dal loro equilibrio chimico, dalle correnti e dalla biodiversità che custodiscono dipendono il clima della terra, la disponibilità di risorse idriche e alimentari e anche l’ossigeno e la qualità dell’aria che respiriamo.

“Legambiente, forte della sua esperienza nella tutela dei mari e delle coste italiane – spiega il responsabile scientifico dell’associazione, Giorgio Zampetti – con le sue campagne Goletta Verde, Goletta dei Laghi, Clean Up the med, gli studi compiuti negli ultimi anni sulla marine litter e sulla beach litter e, non ultimo, la promozione del bando dei sacchetti di plastica in tutto il Mediterraneo, ritiene che ci siano alcuni punti chiave da includere tra le azioni per il raggiungimento dell’Obiettivo n.14 per la protezione dei mari e degli oceani”.

I punti chiave che Legambiente ha portato alla conferenza sono in primo luogo il riconoscimento dell’importanza della “citizen science”, la scienza dei cittadini, ovvero la partecipazione di semplici cittadini ad attività di ricerca, nelle attività di monitoraggio, raccolta dati, azioni di sensibilizzazione e di pressione politica, sia a livello nazionale che internazionale. In secondo luogo l’urgenza di adottare politiche e azioni decisive per contrastare il grave fenomeno della marine litter nel Mediterraneo, problema reso ancora più complesso dalla morfologia chiusa del bacino e dalla elevata antropizzazione delle sue coste.

