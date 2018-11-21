Aggiornato il 21 novembre alle 18:51
La raccolta differenziata in Italia nel 2017 è cresciuta del 6% rispetto al 2016, passando dal 53,4% al 56,6%. Lo rivela il rapporto annuale Was 2018 della società di consulenza Althesys, presentato mercoledì a Roma. Le tonnellate di rifiuti raccolte l’anno scorso sono aumentate del 3%. Il settore italiano dei rifiuti fattura 11 miliardi di euro e nel 2017 ha investito per 388 milioni, con un aumento del 23,7% rispetto all’anno precedente.
La maggior parte degli investimenti sono venuti dalle grandi e piccole imprese private del Nord, mentre sono scesi gli investimenti al Centro e al Sud, dove prevalgono le aziende municipalizzate.
Per il rapporto “a fronte del dinamismo delle maggiori aziende e dell’evoluzione verso la circular economy, l’ultimo anno ha visto un sostanziale immobilismo delle policy nazionali”. Il rapporto mette in luce come le “azioni straordinarie”, cioè gli investimenti maggiori, siano calate dalle 45 del 2016 alle 28 del 2017.
Per l’amministratore delegato di Althesys, Alessandro Marangoni, “serve quella pianificazione strategica che e’ sempre mancata nel nostro paese. Sviluppare la raccolta differenziata e il riciclo e’ basilare, ma serve ragionare sull’intera filiera del waste management. Raccolti materiali e rifiuti organici, servono gli impianti per trattarli e valorizzarli. Servono anche termovalorizzatori per recuperare energia dai rifiuti non recuperabili altrimenti, distribuiti in modo coerente con i fabbisogni sul territorio in modo da limitare gli impatti ambientali, sia dello smaltimento in discarica, o peggio illegale, sia del trasporto rifiuti sulle lunghe distanze”
Intanto proprio oggi arrivano le conclusioni preliminari della Commissione europea che ha analizzato gli impegni volontari per il riciclo presentati dall’industria di settore nell’ambito della strategia europea per la plastica.
L’offerta di plastica riciclata da parte dell’industria europea potrebbe arrivare a 10 milioni di tonnellate entro il 2025, il doppio di una domanda che però si fermerà a 5 milioni di tonnellate.
“Per ottenere un’economia circolare della plastica è essenziale che più materiale riciclato sia utilizzato in nuovi prodotti – ha sottolineato il vice-presidente della Commissione Ue Frans Timmermans – siamo riconoscenti per la varietà di contributi che abbiamo ricevuto, ma c’è ancora molto da fare”. Intanto proseguono i negoziati tra Commissione, Consiglio ed Europarlamento sulle norme che prevedono restrizioni sulle plastiche mono-uso, con un accordo che potrebbe essere raggiunto il 6 dicembre.
Pubblicato il 21 novembre alle 18:30
Autore: redazione
Nata nel 1979, è la voce storica dell’informazione ambientale in Italia. Vedi qui la voce sulla Wikipedia https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Nuova_Ecologia
62 thoughts on “La raccolta differenziata cresce nel 2017 del +6%”
