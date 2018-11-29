Volge al termine l’intervento di emergenza effettuato da Medici Senza Frontiere nella provincia di Sulawesi Centrale, in Indonesia, a seguito della serie di terremoti che lo scorso 28 settembre hanno causato morte e distruzione. Le operazioni di ricerca e salvataggio sono state interrotte il 12 ottobre. Secondo i dati dell’Agenzia Nazionale di Gestione dei Disastri indonesiana (BNPB), al 30 ottobre sono 2.101 i morti accertati, le persone gravemente ferite 4.438, 1.373 i dispersi.

“Il governo, le autorità locali e le organizzazioni non governative indonesiane sono stati tempestivi nella risposta al disastro. Come organizzazione medico-umanitaria internazionale, MSF ha integrato questi sforzi e fornito aiuto nel momento di specifiche necessità o lacune”, ha dichiarato Daniel von Rège, direttore di MSF in Indonesia.

Attività di supporto logistico verranno portate avanti dalla ong fino a metà dicembre. Priorità verrà data alle persone che vivono nelle comunità e alla formazione dello staff sanitario locale perché porti avanti i servizi di salute mentale a beneficio delle popolazioni colpite.

“Ci vorrà ancora del tempo prima che i cittadini di Palu, Donggala e Sigi possano tornare alla vita che conducevano prima del terremoto – ha spiegato Rangi W. Sudrajat, medico di MSF che ha partecipato all’intervento in Indonesia – Tuttavia, la cosa più importante che ho imparato in Indonesia è la forza interiore e la capacità di recupero di queste comunità. Mi hanno insegnato a vivere la vita al massimo. Si può piangere ogni tanto, ma è più importante sorridere ed essere felici. Qui è quasi un obbligo, fosse solo per ricambiare l’amore ricevuto da chi è stato colpito da questo disastro”.

Le équipe di MSF hanno anche costruito un centro sanitario temporaneo a Baluase, a sud di Palu, e installato latrine e serbatoi d’acqua in alcuni campi per sfollati interni, attività di supporto logistico portate a termine il 18 novembre. Il 14 novembre si sono concluse anche le attività mediche fornite da MSF. Questa decisione è stata presa dopo aver valutato positivamente la capacità dei centri sanitari comunitari (Puskesmas) di gestire i bisogni sanitari della popolazione. Nel momento in cui MSF stava concludendo le attività, queste strutture stavano lavorando all’80-90% delle loro capacità e avevano già ripristinato i servizi sanitari in funzione prima del terremoto, dello tsunami e della cosiddetta liquefazione, il fenomeno che fa perdere al terreno consistenza e densità trasformandolo in fango.

