Nuove soluzioni alla crisi, sostenibili e innovative, possono nascere dove meno te lo aspetti, nelle aree marginali e nel settore primario. Lo dimostrano le moltissime esperienze virtuose di agricoltura e allevamento sorte in provincia di Pordenone negli ultimi anni, raccontate nell’ambito del progetto “Il cibo produce e trasforma i paesaggi”. Quest’iniziativa del circolo Legambiente di Pordenone propone una mappatura di tante piccole aziende che, in equilibrio tra tradizione e innovazione, fondano nuove economie attraverso un ritorno rivisitato alla terra, con un’attenzione particolare all’ambiente, al paesaggio e al sociale. Il progetto mette in evidenza le potenzialità del nostro paese, così legato alla produzione di cibo. È importante non solo localmente, ma soprattutto perché lascia intuire che, allargando lo sguardo dal Friuli Venezia Giulia all’Italia, ci sarebbe davvero una miriade di storie positive da valorizzare. Tante piccole esperienze che, messe assieme, hanno un potenziale rivoluzionario. «Lo spunto della campagna che abbiamo appena concluso – spiega Moreno Baccichet, architetto e coordinatore del progetto – nasce da una riflessione sul tema di Expo 2015. La nostra lettura della produzione di cibo è particolare: indaghiamo come le diverse tradizioni del cibo si siano via via sedimentate e abbiano prodotto paesaggi diversi sugli stessi luoghi, a partire dall’Ottocento fino a oggi. Ci interessa capire come l’evoluzione della società contemporanea e, soprattutto, del rapporto tra città e campagna, possa portare anche ad avere delle trasformazioni sul paesaggio, indotte dagli stili di vita, dai modelli comportamentali, dalle abitudini alimentari della popolazione».
La ricerca di Baccichet parte dall’analisi delle cartografie, dei testi dell’Associazione agraria friulana e delle riviste che si interessavano di agricoltura nei diversi periodi storici, per ricostruire quello che è stato in passato il rapporto dell’uomo con le produzioni locali. Alcuni cibi sono completamente scomparsi dalla provincia di Pordenone e, assieme a loro, anche interi paesaggi sono stati cancellati, ad esempio quello delle risaie. L’obiettivo del circolo di Legambiente è anche lanciare un messaggio alla politica: il futuro dell’agricoltura non deve essere considerato solo in termini burocratici, per ottenere i finanziamenti che l’Ue mette a disposizione attraverso la Pac, serve invece una politica territoriale autonoma, specifica dei diversi territori. Le nuove pratiche infatti producono trasformazioni con un impatto forte, basti pensare al boom nella produzione del prosecco nella pianura friulana, che non ha nulla a che fare con la tradizione e dipende dal mercato estero.
«Le realtà imprenditoriali che abbiamo deciso di raccontare con una serie di videointerviste trasformano il paesaggio in base a principi coerenti con la tradizione e con la nostra visione di un futuro sostenibile», spiega Baccichet, «abbiamo privilegiato esperienze di costruzione di filiere corte, di agricoltura sociale, di recupero di prodotti tradizionali, reinterpretati in modo moderno, oppure di nuove produzioni che permettono di inquinare meno, avvicinandosi a una gestione più ecologica dello spazio agricolo».
Nella pedemontana pordenonese, poco lontano dalla base Nato di Aviano, di recente si è cominciato a coltivare lo zafferano (video), scoprendo che ci sono tutte le condizioni per un prodotto di qualità. A Dardago, la frazione del comune di Budoia dove opera l’azienda agricola di Diego Zambon, è nata anche la festa dello zafferano ed è sorta una cooperativa con l’obiettivo di allargare le coltivazioni ad altre terre. In questa zona lavorano anche l’azienda agricola di Michele Capovilla, per l’allevamento dei bufali, e la “San Gregorio”, di Massimo Cipolat, che da insegnante ha deciso di cambiare vita e allevare le capre, producendo formaggio, gelato, yogurt.
Tra le montagne della Val Tramontina, Amanda Ciri ha fondato l’azienda Sottosopra, lasciando Venezia, e si dedica a un gregge di pecore. Il suo caseificio è nella vecchia latteria, messa a disposizione dall’amministrazione comunale di Tramonti di Sotto: così Amanda tiene aperto e vivo un luogo caro alla comunità e allo stesso tempo lo utilizza per il suo lavoro. A Tramonti di Sopra, invece, ha deciso di vivere Xiaolei Xue, originaria di Shanghai, che ha imparato a fare i formaggi della tradizione locale con le sue mani. A volte, in agriturismo, prepara anche i ravioli cinesi.
La riscoperta delle mele antiche è al centro del lavoro di Christian Siega e sua moglie Serena, che producono succo biologico dagli antichi frutteti di Costabeorchia, un piccolo borgo che guarda sul fiume Tagliamento.
A Pradis di Sopra, dopo alcuni anni di chiusura, ha riaperto la latteria, grazie all’iniziativa di un allevatore locale, Narciso Trevisanut e di un casaro, Federico Segatto. Quest’attività consente la sopravvivenza di alcuni piccoli allevamenti montani. A pochi metri di distanza dalla latteria, vive il pastore Ignazio, trasferitosi nelle montagne friulane dalla Sardegna. Alleva le pecore e produce il pecorino.
In pianura, a Sesto al Reghena, quasi al confine con il Veneto, hanno fondato la loro azienda Luca Allaria e sua moglie, lasciando Torino per cambiare vita. Oggi allevano le capre e producono formaggi, fondendo tradizione piemontese e tipicità friulane. Nella periferia di Pordenone Marco Pasutto, insegnante e laureato in Agraria, ha scelto di avviare un progetto di sperimentazione agricola con valenza sociale: l’orto le Coccinelle. A Zoppola l’azienda agricola Ecoqua ha riconvertito a biologico 19 ettari di terreno, dove la biodiversità aumenta.
Tradizionale in questa zona del Nordest italiano è anche l’acquacoltura, grazie alle acque purissime della zona delle risorgive. Qui si allevano le trote per nuovi prodotti per le mense scolastiche a chilometro zero.
Nel Comune di San Giorgio della Richinvelda, conosciuto per la monocoltura delle barbatelle, le giovani viti vendute in tutto il mondo, l’azienda agricola Tina ha puntato invece sulla diversificazione, con l’allevamento dell’oca, l’agriturismo, il frutteto, l’orto sinergico, la fattoria didattica e l’impegno nel sociale.
L’innovazione, a Travesio, potrebbe partire dalla coltivazione dell’orzo per il malto, facendo rivivere la tradizione dei birrifici che qui esistevano nel periodo austroungarico. Una forte valenza sociale ha l’azienda “La contrada dell’oca”, di Fanna, impegnata anche nella valorizzazione della lingua friulana e di altre lingue minoritarie.
Il microclima mediterraneo di Caneva permette la coltivazione della vite, in particolare la varietà autoctona del verdiso, degli ulivi per l’olio e del figo moro. Sempre in questo comune, opera l’unica malga con fattoria didattica, gestita da Sonia e Luca Pancotto, che hanno realizzato il loro sogno: fare i contadini.
Autore: Elisa Cozzarini
Laureata in Scienze Politiche all’Università di Trieste, con una tesi sull’Islam nell’isola di Mauritius. Scrive di immigrazione e ambiente dal 2006, collaborando con Vita non profit, La Nuova Ecologia, Repubblica.it. Nel 2010 ha curato “G2 e giovani stranieri in Italia. Politiche di inclusione e racconti”, edito da Ministero del Lavoro e delle Politiche sociali e Vita non profit. Come fotografa, nel 2009 ha partecipato alla mostra intitolata “They won’t budge” (“Non si muoveranno”, da una canzone del cantante maliano albino Salif Keita), sugli immigrati africani in Europa, presso la New York University.
142 thoughts on “Il cibo è paesaggio”
