Il 5 dicembre a Roma Forum Terzo Settore, CSVnet e Caritas Italiana celebrano insieme la 33esima Giornata internazionale del volontariato indetta dall’Onu. Lo fanno con l’evento intitolato Quando le persone fanno la differenza. Il volontariato che tiene unite le comunità, in programma dalle 9.30 alle 14 nell’aula magna della Facoltà di Architettura dell’Università Roma Tre.

In costante crescita da oltre vent’anni, con quasi 340mila organizzazioni in cui operano 5,5 milioni di volontari e 800 mila dipendenti, il terzo settore torna dunque a confrontarsi al suo interno e con le istituzioni alla luce delle novità introdotte dalla recente riforma, che offre opportunità e sfide ancora da esplorare. Il convegno sarà anche occasione per raccontare le esperienze concrete e innovative di volontariato legate al fenomeno degli empori solidali.

La Giornata, che prevede la partecipazione di Claudio Durigon, sottosegretario al Lavoro e Politiche sociali, sarà aperta dagli interventi della portavoce del Forum Claudia Fiaschi insieme a Stefano Tabò, presidente di CSVnet e don Francesco Soddu, direttore della Caritas.

La successiva tavola rotonda Volontariato 4.0 sarà dedicata al confronto sulle aspettative e i profondi cambiamenti che stanno investendo le varie forme dell’impegno sociale; ne parleranno Riccardo Guidi, ricercatore dell’università di Pisa, insieme ad Enzo Costa, coordinatore della consulta del volontariato presso il Forum Terzo Settore e Maria Cristina Pisani, portavoce del Forum nazionale Giovani. Modera Nico Perrone, direttore agenzia Dire.

A seguire Una grande storia di volontariato con la presentazione del 1° Rapporto Caritas Italiana-CSVnet sugli empori solidali in Italia. Ad illustrare i dati Monica Tola di Caritas e Stefano Trasatti di CSVnet. Oltre ai numeri, ad arricchire il racconto di una realtà radicata in tutta Italia e che negli ultimi tre anni ha conosciuto una notevole espansione, ci saranno le testimonianze di tre esperienze locali, grazie agli interventi dell’“Emporio della solidarietà” di Oria, dell’emporio “La stiva” di Genova e della Rete degli empori solidali dell’Emilia-Romagna.

Le iscrizioni all’evento sono aperte fino al 29 novembre compilando il modulo disponibile a questo questo link.

