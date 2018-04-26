Città libere da pesticidi

Trenta Comuni aderiscono al Pesticide action network, la rete europea che vuole eliminare la chimica dal verde pubblico. Un numero destinato a crescere
La Nuova Ecologia

Città libere da pesticidi

Trenta Comuni aderiscono al Pesticide action network, la rete europea che vuole eliminare la chimica dal verde pubblico. Un numero destinato a crescere

immagine di un lavoratore addetto al verde pubblico

di Antonio Bianco

Spesso i pesticidi sono associati solo all’uso che se ne fa in agricoltura, mentre il loro utilizzo è ampiamente diffuso anche nella cura del verde pubblico – parchi, aiuole, cimiteri – con gravi conseguenze per la salute umana e l’ambiente. Oggi però i Comuni possono dire stop alle sostanze chimiche. Basta aderire alla rete europea delle “Città libere dai pesticidi”, un progetto lanciato anche nel Belpaese dall’organizzazione non governativa, con sede a Bruxelles, Pan Europe (Pesticide action network).

«Con la rete miriamo – dice Michela Bilotta, coordinatrice per l’Italia della ong – ad aumentare la consapevolezza del problema. L’adesione al nostro progetto richiede un impegno politico, vale a dire firmare un protocollo in modo che i risultati ottenuti possano essere utilizzati anche per sostenere ulteriori adesioni a livello nazionale ed europeo, dove già abbiamo avuto il supporto di città come Edimburgo e Copenaghen».

Inoltre, l’ong s’impegna a garantire ai comuni che aderiscono un costante supporto informativo per le diverse fasi dell’iniziativa. L’obiettivo è mettere in pratica le direttive europee del 2009, che invitano all’uso sostenibile dei diserbanti. Ma quali sono le alternative per chi decide di fare a meno dei pesticidi? «Diversi – spiega Bilotta – sono i metodi: c’è chi come Lozzolo, in provincia di Vercelli, ha sostituito gli erbicidi con l’aceto. Ma si possono utilizzare anche il diserbo manuale, meccanico e a vapore, i decespugliatori elettrici, tagliasiepi e trituratori. Sono tutti metodi sostenibili che risultano efficaci e, soprattutto, non nocivi per la salute umana e che tutelano la biodiversità».

In Italia sono una trentina i Comuni, grandi e piccoli, che hanno aderito o hanno avviato l’iter di partecipazione al progetto. Si va da Belluno a Bolzano, da Ragusa a Occhiobello (Rovigo), da Robilante (Cuneo) a Volvera (Torino), solo per citarne alcuni. «Partecipiamo a questa campagna contro i pesticidi – afferma Dino De Simone, assessore all’Ambiente del Comune di Varese – perché ne condividiamo i principi che ne sono alla base. Nei nostri bandi diretti alla gestione del verde è espressamente fatto divieto dell’utilizzo di sostanze chimiche per debellare le piante infestanti dal nostro centro urbano. Per noi è anche una battaglia culturale, infatti ci siamo ripromessi di organizzare eventi con i vivaisti e le aziende del settore, in modo da limitare l’uso degli antiparassitari».

Guardia Sanframondi, in provincia di Benevento, tra i primi produttori di vino della Campania, è stato l’ultimo Comune – nel momento in cui andiamo in stampa – a sposare l’iniziativa. «Quando siamo partiti con il progetto – dice il sindaco Floriano Panza – abbiamo incontrato un po’ di resistenze e siamo stati costretti a emanare delle ordinanze che vietavano l’utilizzo del glifosato, ma oggi la nostra popolazione ha capito quanto sia importante essere un comune libero dai pesticidi».

Non solo. Pan Europe, nei giorni scorsi, ha sottoscritto un’importante partnership con l’Associazione borghi autentici d’Italia, di cui fanno parte circa 260 centri. «Si tratta – sottolinea il presidente Ivan Stomeo – di un’iniziativa coerente con la nostra filosofia, che va nella direzione di una sempre maggiore attenzione al benessere e alla salute dei cittadini, quelli residenti e quelli temporanei».

Autore: redazione

Nata nel 1979, è la voce storica dell’informazione ambientale in Italia. Vedi qui la voce sulla Wikipedia https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Nuova_Ecologia

Twitter Facebook
Condividi sui Social:

27 thoughts on “Città libere da pesticidi

  1. First of all I want to sayy wonderful blog! I hhad a
    quuck question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.

    I have had a hard time cleqring my mind in getting my thoughts out.
    I doo enjoy writing but iit just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost just trying to
    figure out how to begin. Anyy suggestions or tips?
    Kudos!

  2. It’s remrkable in support of mee to have a website, which
    is good designed foor my know-how. thanks admin

  3. Heya i am forr the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.

    I am hoping to present one thing again and help others such as you aided me.

  4. Fantastic blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?

    I’m hoping to start my own site soon bbut I’m a
    little lost on everything. Would you advise starting
    with a free plattorm llike WordPress oor go for a paid option? There are so many choices
    out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
    Any recommendations? Bless you!

  5. If you are going for most excellent contents like me,
    just pay a visit this website daily since it presents feature contents,
    thanks

  6. Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly, this
    website iis really good and the visitors are in facxt
    sharing good thoughts.

  7. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and
    itt is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and iif
    I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things
    orr tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I desir to read even more things about it!

  8. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo
    News. Do you have any suggestions on hhow to get listed in Yahoo News?

    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Thanks

  10. Thankjs for the marvelous posting! I actully enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.
    I will be sure to bookmark your blkg and may come back someday.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice morning!

  11. Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the
    post I realized it’s new too me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found
    it and I’ll bee book-marking and checking back frequently!

  12. Great post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
    I’d be very thankful if you could eelaborate
    a little bit more. Many thanks!

  13. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my owwn blog and
    was curious what alll is required to get set up? I’m assuming hhaving a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Thank you

  14. Thannks designed forr sharing such a good thought, article iss pleasant, that why i have read it entirely

  15. Link exchanjge is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s weblog link on your
    page at roper place and other person will also do same
    in favor of you.

  16. Hello, after reading this amazing paragraph i am aas well cheerful to share my know-how here with colleagues.

  18. Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
    It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and
    design. Wonderful choice oof colors!

  19. I want to to thank you for this excellent read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it.

    I have you book marked to check out new stuff you post…

  20. Thank yoou for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was
    a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable frim you!
    However,how coould we communicate?

  21. Greetings! Very helpful advice in thiks particulasr post!
    It iis the little changes that produce the most significant changes.
    Many thanks for sharing!

  22. I seriously love you blog.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create
    mmy own wedbsite and would like to know where you got this from
    or jjust what thhe theme is named. Appreciate it!

  23. I aam sure thiss paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really pleasant piece of writing onn building up new blog.

  24. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It inn
    fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced too more added agreeable frtom
    you! By the way, how could we communicate?

  25. Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web site,
    for thhe reason that i want enjoyment, since
    this this site conations in fact good funny material too.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.