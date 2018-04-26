di Antonio Bianco

Spesso i pesticidi sono associati solo all’uso che se ne fa in agricoltura, mentre il loro utilizzo è ampiamente diffuso anche nella cura del verde pubblico – parchi, aiuole, cimiteri – con gravi conseguenze per la salute umana e l’ambiente. Oggi però i Comuni possono dire stop alle sostanze chimiche. Basta aderire alla rete europea delle “Città libere dai pesticidi”, un progetto lanciato anche nel Belpaese dall’organizzazione non governativa, con sede a Bruxelles, Pan Europe (Pesticide action network).

«Con la rete miriamo – dice Michela Bilotta, coordinatrice per l’Italia della ong – ad aumentare la consapevolezza del problema. L’adesione al nostro progetto richiede un impegno politico, vale a dire firmare un protocollo in modo che i risultati ottenuti possano essere utilizzati anche per sostenere ulteriori adesioni a livello nazionale ed europeo, dove già abbiamo avuto il supporto di città come Edimburgo e Copenaghen».

Inoltre, l’ong s’impegna a garantire ai comuni che aderiscono un costante supporto informativo per le diverse fasi dell’iniziativa. L’obiettivo è mettere in pratica le direttive europee del 2009, che invitano all’uso sostenibile dei diserbanti. Ma quali sono le alternative per chi decide di fare a meno dei pesticidi? «Diversi – spiega Bilotta – sono i metodi: c’è chi come Lozzolo, in provincia di Vercelli, ha sostituito gli erbicidi con l’aceto. Ma si possono utilizzare anche il diserbo manuale, meccanico e a vapore, i decespugliatori elettrici, tagliasiepi e trituratori. Sono tutti metodi sostenibili che risultano efficaci e, soprattutto, non nocivi per la salute umana e che tutelano la biodiversità».

In Italia sono una trentina i Comuni, grandi e piccoli, che hanno aderito o hanno avviato l’iter di partecipazione al progetto. Si va da Belluno a Bolzano, da Ragusa a Occhiobello (Rovigo), da Robilante (Cuneo) a Volvera (Torino), solo per citarne alcuni. «Partecipiamo a questa campagna contro i pesticidi – afferma Dino De Simone, assessore all’Ambiente del Comune di Varese – perché ne condividiamo i principi che ne sono alla base. Nei nostri bandi diretti alla gestione del verde è espressamente fatto divieto dell’utilizzo di sostanze chimiche per debellare le piante infestanti dal nostro centro urbano. Per noi è anche una battaglia culturale, infatti ci siamo ripromessi di organizzare eventi con i vivaisti e le aziende del settore, in modo da limitare l’uso degli antiparassitari».

Guardia Sanframondi, in provincia di Benevento, tra i primi produttori di vino della Campania, è stato l’ultimo Comune – nel momento in cui andiamo in stampa – a sposare l’iniziativa. «Quando siamo partiti con il progetto – dice il sindaco Floriano Panza – abbiamo incontrato un po’ di resistenze e siamo stati costretti a emanare delle ordinanze che vietavano l’utilizzo del glifosato, ma oggi la nostra popolazione ha capito quanto sia importante essere un comune libero dai pesticidi».

Non solo. Pan Europe, nei giorni scorsi, ha sottoscritto un’importante partnership con l’Associazione borghi autentici d’Italia, di cui fanno parte circa 260 centri. «Si tratta – sottolinea il presidente Ivan Stomeo – di un’iniziativa coerente con la nostra filosofia, che va nella direzione di una sempre maggiore attenzione al benessere e alla salute dei cittadini, quelli residenti e quelli temporanei».

Autore: redazione Nata nel 1979, è la voce storica dell’informazione ambientale in Italia. Vedi qui la voce sulla Wikipedia https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Nuova_Ecologia Twitter Facebook